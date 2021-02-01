It may not look the same in 2021 as it has in years past, but the Atlanta Hawks organization and Adidas are proud to announce the return of the annual Hawks Basketball Academy Coaches Clinic.
In previous coronavirus-free seasons, the clinic has taken place on a Saturday at State Farm Arena, where coaches of many different backgrounds and skill levels alike would congregate to listen and learn from professionals.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Hawks Basketball Academy will hold three, hour-long virtual sessions during the month of February in which coaches can tune in from the comfort of their own home, free of charge. The clinic flexes a star-studded lineup of speakers, including current and former players, front office members, analysts and professional coaches prepared to give their unique takes and tips to anyone who tunes in.
Director of the Hawks Basketball Academy Chris Jacobs and vice president of basketball development Jon Babul did not hold back expressing their anticipation for the clinic’s first session on February 2.
“We’re excited,” Jacobs said. “The most important thing that we can do as an organization in terms of giving back to the community is providing access to our coaches and players and our front office professionals at the highest level of basketball. When you get an opportunity to spend time with professionals, you can just sit there and just listen and you’re going to learn and absorb so much knowledge, you’re probably not going to be able to get it all.”
“Why I enjoy doing this is the people we meet. … This is such a people business and I love the sport, I have a passion for basketball, but the rewarding part of the sport is the friends and the people you meet. Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, our owners, they’ll say all the time that we want to be a force of good in this community,” Babul added.
The sessions, held on February 2, 9, and 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., will each have a unique theme. The first night will focus on coaching today’s youth, covered by Hawks rookie Onyeka Okongwu, assistant general manager Landry Fields, WNBA champion and Fox Sports South studio analyst Renee Montgomery and Fox Sports South broadcaster Bob Rathbun.
“I think the ability to help people and bring people together to learn the best practices on how everyone is (coaching youth) right now and how we can best set up our youth for success in the game is incredible… We want kids to have fun and we want players to be active,” Babul said.
The second session, centered around skill development, will be taught by College Park Skyhawks head coach Noel Gillespie. In the third and final session, USA Basketball U17 head coach Don Showalter will discuss coaching fundamentals, development and tools for success.
If time permits, all three sessions will conclude with a “Q&A time” with the guest speakers.
Jacobs and Babul also both stressed the significance of the variety of backgrounds both in the speakers chosen and the many types of coaches planning to attend.
“The ability to bring people together from all backgrounds that just share a passion for basketball and teaching and coaching and helping youth grow in the sport, that’s what stands out to me,” Babul said.
“It’s really diverse. We have a lot of events and opportunities for youth across the whole metro area and across the state. That’s what we kind of hang our hats on is inclusion, diversity and access to play,” Jacobs said. “One of our tagline sayings is ‘Basketball for All.’”
Though it is undoubtedly disappointing that attendees cannot be in person at the clinic this year, Jacobs sees plenty of benefits to hosting the event online.
“We’ve got a database of over 10,000 coaches from the high school level down to the youth level down to the grassroots level across the state of Georgia. When this is in person, now you’re limited to who’s in the area, who’s in the financial means to travel to Atlanta to take part in this event. Now that it’s online, that entire database of 10,000 coaches... anyone who is available can jump on and join from the comfort of their home and learn basketball,” he said.
Any coaches who miss the sessions can also find their recordings at www.hawks.com/virtualcoachesclinics.
