Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The College Park Skyhawks announced Thursday that Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson has been assigned to the Skyhawks, while two-way players and guards Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays have been transferred to the club.
Johnson and Mays have each appeared in three games for the Hawks this season, averaging four minutes per game. Cooper has appeared in two games totaling seven minutes.
Mays appeared in 33 games for the Hawks in 2020-21, averaging just under four points per game on .450 FGs, .350 3FGs and .880 FTs.
Cooper, who attended McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga., was selected by the Hawks with the 48th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft after one season at Auburn where he averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Johnson, a 6’9 forward, was selected by the Hawks with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after one season at Duke University. Johnson averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds on .538 FGs, .444 3FGs and .632 FTs in his one collegiate season.
The Skyhawks also announced that they have waived guard Landon Taliaferro, who was selected with the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA G League Draft.
The Skyhawks open their regular season with two home games this weekend against the Maine Celtics. The home opener on Friday night, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip-off at 7 p.m. at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The two teams will match up again in College Park on Sunday afternoon, with that game set to tip at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.