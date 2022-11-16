Hawks and State Farm Thanksgiving Service Event at MOWA.jpeg

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm teamed up for their Stock the Pantry event Tuesday at the recently renovated and expanded Good Neighbor Pantry at Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) on the westside of Atlanta.

In their continued effort to fight food insecurity and ongoing support of the Good Neighbor Pantry, Hawks and State Farm volunteers helped stock, sort, label food and wrote uplifting holiday messages on cards for senior recipients. Joining on site to assist was Hawks guard-forward Justin Holiday as well as members of Hawks Entertainment including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers.

