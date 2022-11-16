ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm teamed up for their Stock the Pantry event Tuesday at the recently renovated and expanded Good Neighbor Pantry at Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) on the westside of Atlanta.
In their continued effort to fight food insecurity and ongoing support of the Good Neighbor Pantry, Hawks and State Farm volunteers helped stock, sort, label food and wrote uplifting holiday messages on cards for senior recipients. Joining on site to assist was Hawks guard-forward Justin Holiday as well as members of Hawks Entertainment including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers.
As a result of the event, more than 650 boxes were assembled and labeled for seniors experiencing food insecurity in Atlanta.
“We are excited to once again partner with our friends at State Farm to support Meals On Wheels Atlanta,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “Working together with State Farm for our ‘Stock the Pantry’ event allows us the opportunity to serve our local community as we continue to fight food insecurity in Atlanta.”
In January, the Hawks and State Farm opened the 1,000-square-foot Good Neighbor Pantry, which is located inside the 18,000-square-foot establishment and has helped MOWA triple their meal production to seniors across metro Atlanta.
“It was a pleasure working alongside the MOWA team, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm associates to once again fight food insecurity in our Atlanta neighborhoods,” said Tanya James, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Manager. “As the holidays approach we hope the food items we stocked today will not only provide nourishment, but also brightens our seniors’ days.”
Meals on Wheels Atlanta, a non-profit organization that supports senior independence through meals, shelter, education and community brought together executives and team members from both the Hawks and State Farm to volunteer their time and ensure local senior residents in need have essential food items and ingredients for Thanksgiving Day.
“We were delighted to have representatives from the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for a day of service in our beautiful Good Neighbor Pantry, which they played a crucial role in renovating,” says MOWA CEO Charlene Crusoe-Ingram. “MOWA would not be able to fulfill its mission of providing delicious and nutritious meals to seniors in need without the generosity of our incredible volunteers and donors like the Hawks and State Farm.”
The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. In addition to their efforts to fight food insecurity locally with the help of MOWA, the Hawks and State Farm have previously teamed up to open eight Good Neighbor Clubs in locations such as: William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Bessie Branham in Decatur, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, Welcome All Park in South Fulton, Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta and N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur. In July, the Hawks and State Farm hosted the team’s largest service initiative, Million Meal Pack at the award-winning State Farm Arena and packed more than one million meals for the Atlanta community. Meals On Wheels Atlanta received a portion of the meals packed.
