Hawks and State Farm STEM and Innovation Night at N.H. Scott Recreation Center.jpg
© Kat Goduco Photo

On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm teamed up for a special STEM and Innovation Night at the N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur.

Joining on site to assist was Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović, Hawks power forward Jalen Johnson and Hawks entertainment including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers. With help from Hawks and State Farm volunteers, students learned about different STEM-focused career paths and were ushered to various demonstration stations to learn how the technologies are used. STEM is an educational program developed to prepare students for careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.