On Friday, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm teamed up for a special STEM and Innovation Night at the N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur.
Joining on site to assist was Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanović, Hawks power forward Jalen Johnson and Hawks entertainment including Harry the Hawk and the ATL Hawks Dancers. With help from Hawks and State Farm volunteers, students learned about different STEM-focused career paths and were ushered to various demonstration stations to learn how the technologies are used. STEM is an educational program developed to prepare students for careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“Connecting Atlanta’s youth to STEM opportunities keeps them engaged and mindful of their future,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Senior Vice President, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer Kim Rometo. “Together with our partners at State Farm, we are committed to providing educational experiences that inspire and empower youth to reach their full potential.”
As part of the event, students participated in a special photo opportunity with Bogdan Bogdanović, Jalen Johnson and Harry the Hawk and were given refreshments and commemorative gifts that included Hawks and State Farm branded cookies, a State Farm backpack, a Hawks branded shirt and water bottles.
Students were divided into three groups and participated in the activation stations led by STEM Wars, an organization that combines audio-video presentation equipment, interactive student response, assessment tools and hands-on STEAM-based activities for youth. At the drone station, students learned how to fly a drone and learned about the different parts of the drone. The robotics coding station introduced students to different careers in coding. Students also had an opportunity to engage with robots created through code. The music production station included a full mobile studio where professionals gave an overview of how the equipment works and taught the students how to produce a music beat.
“Seeing the children’s excitement and engagement during today’s STEM modules was inspiring.” said State Farm Corporate Responsibility Manager Tanya James. “It was a pleasure to work alongside several of my State Farm associates and our community partners, the Atlanta Hawks to help these youth get hands-on experiences that helped them explore the possibilities of science and technology offerings.”
The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. In addition to today’s STEM and Innovation Night at N.H. Scott Recreation Center, the Hawks and State Farm have previously teamed up to open eight Good Neighbor Clubs in locations such as: William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, Welcome All Park in South Fulton, Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta, Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood and N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur. In January, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm teamed up for a special Innovation Expo and Technology Gifting event at the Bessie Branham Park and Recreation Center. The event concluded a larger two-day community service initiative where members of the Hawks and State Farm provided six Good Neighbor Clubs with new technology to increase students’ interest in STEAM.
