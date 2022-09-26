From healthcare heroes to comic book heroes, State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Hawks are creating an experience that every fan can appreciate during 2022-23 the NBA basketball season.
The upcoming schedule features 19 promotional nights tailor made for Hawks fans. With the new promotion schedule for this season, the Hawks want to create a home court advantage, something that the players and fans can enjoy.
“That’s what it's all about for us,” Atlanta Hawks vice president of marketing Narcis Alikhani said in an interview with the Gwinnett Daily Post. “Celebrating the diverse fans in Atlanta, and just creating a great atmosphere in State Farm Arena.”
The Hawks are recognizing diversity through their fan’s culture, careers and love of comics. Healthcare heroes will be honored early in the season with the Hawks showing much appreciation to the work they continue to do.
“We love the city of Atlanta, and our brand mantra is being True to Atlanta,” Alikhani said. “And, we recognize and appreciate all of our Hometown Heroes, especially healthcare heroes. Given what we've been through, as you know, the world over the past couple of years, with COVID. And, we really appreciate the doctors and the nurses and the people behind the scene. So, it was really important for us to have a night where we honor our healthcare heroes.”
Educator Appreciation Night and Kids Night are just a couple of the promotions that will be highlighted more than once throughout the season.
“Teachers are hardworking individuals,” Alikhani said. “And, we want to make sure that we are celebrating them as part of our Hometown Heroes as well. And then kids nights, for us, it's all about building, those next generation hawks fans, and kids love hawks basketball. So, finding ways to create that great atmosphere for families to come as well.”
Many traditions are returning to State Farm Arena like Veterans Night and HBCU Night. Hawks player John Collins has been very instrumental in helping build the Veterans Night program because of his mother’s military background. Also, historically Black colleges and universities will continue to be celebrated for their history and culture on Feb. 24 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
A new tradition will be welcomed that is inclusive to all members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. Members of the NPHC or Divine Nine have often been recognized during HBCU Night. The Hawks organization created Divine 9 Night recognizing that not all members of the D9 attended HBCUs. On Nov. 5 all members to celebrate and rep their organization at the game.
The city of Atlanta is incorporated in everything that the Hawks do. Because Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was largely filmed in Atlanta, Marvel and the Hawks teamed up for two nights giving fans the chance to win giveaways and bobbleheads. The first Marvel Super Hero Night is Nov. 10 the day before the movie premieres and the second will take place on Feb. 28.
Hawks games have something for everyone to look forward to. The last game of the regular season, fans will be highlighted during Fan Appreciation Night for their overwhelming dedication to the team.
“So, we want fans from all walks of life to be able to come and enjoy hawks basketball and have great food and great entertainment and great basketball and really spending time with your family and friends and enjoying hawks basketball.”
