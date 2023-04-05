Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Celebrating Earth Month

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, at the forefront of the sports industry's sustainability efforts, announced plans Wednesday to celebrate Earth Month.

The Hawks will spotlight their sustainability efforts as part of the overall game experience during the team’s home game against Washington at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Novelis, the world leader in aluminum recycling and rolling, will be providing the first 1,000 fans in attendance who enter at Gate 2 with free aluminum cups for unlimited re-use soft drinks throughout the game. Earth Month, which takes place during the month of April, is dedicated to celebrating environmental progress, educating each other about stewardship and justice, and advocating for sustainable habits, policies and practices.

