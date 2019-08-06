The Atlanta Hawks have signed Norcross grad Brandon Goodwin to a two-way contract, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. He will wear jersey No. 0.
Goodwin appeared in 16 games last season with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 1.4 points in 3.6 minutes. In 26 games (25 starts) between the Iowa Wolves and the Memphis Hustle of the NBA G League, the guard averaged 22 points, 7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.8 minutes (49.0 FG percentage, 37.9 3-point FG percentage, 72.4 FT percentage).
After going undrafted out of college, Goodwin originally signed with the Memphis Grizzlies on Sept. 4, 2018 and was waived on Oct. 13, 2018. He signed with the Nuggets on Nov. 29, 2018 and was waived on Dec. 10, 2018. On Dec. 16, 2018, he signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets.
The 6-foot-2 guard played two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast University (2016-18) after spending his first two collegiate seasons at the University of Central Florida (2013-15). He appeared in 126 games (106 starts) during his collegiate career and averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.8 minutes. As a senior for the Eagles, Goodwin averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes in 34 games (33 starts). He holds the highest career scoring average (18.5 ppg) in FGCU history.
As a high-schooler, Goodwin was named the 2013 Georgia Player of the Year and the Daily Post Player of the Year after leading Norcross to the state championship as a senior.
Only players with three or fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will primarily play for the team’s new NBA G League Affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, but can spend up to 45 days with Atlanta, not including any time prior to the start of College Park’s training camp and at the conclusion of their season.