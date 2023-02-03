NE-YO To Perform at Hawks Game on Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. Brooklyn.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that three-time, GRAMMY Award-winning artist NE-YO will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Brooklyn later this month.

The game, presented by Emory Healthcare, will tip off early at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26. The hitmaker and iconic songwriter is set to take center court at halftime for his first performance at State Farm Arena since appearing on “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” in November of 2022.

