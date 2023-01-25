Hawks x ‘Pride Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers’ Featuring Keri Hilson.jpg
Special Photo

The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual "Pride Night presented by Your Atlanta Area BMW Centers" at State Farm Arena on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The evening will include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community and will feature a rainbow lighting of the iconic ‘ATLANTA’ letters.

Recommended for you