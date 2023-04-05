Onyeka Okongwu Receives Jason Collier Memorial Trophy.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday night that forward-center Onyeka Okongwu has been awarded the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy for the 2022-23 season.

The award is earned annually by the Hawks player who best exemplifies the characteristics of a community ambassador displayed by Collier, the late Atlanta center who passed away in 2005.

