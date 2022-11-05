The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with Marvel Entertainment to host two special nights, known as ‘Marvel Super Hero Night’ at State Farm Arena.
The first game presented by Xbox will be against Philadelphia on Nov. 10 and the second game will be against Washington on Feb. 28. Each game will have a special giveaway inspired by Black Panther.
“We are excited to team up with Marvel to celebrate Black Panther with our fans during two games this season,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani. “We hope these nights provide our fans with unique and interactive experiences at State Farm Arena.”
On Thursday, Nov. 10, all fans in attendance will receive a custom Marvel-inspired poster that features three Hawks stars: the longest-tenured Hawks player John Collins, 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and 2022 All-NBA Third Team guard Trae Young posing in front of the arena. Throughout the game, fans will be able to meet Black Panther on the concourse.
On Feb. 28 against Washington, the second ‘Marvel Super Hero Night’ will feature a custom bobblehead giveaway for fans who purchase a special ticket offer, while supplies last. Made in a collaboration between Marvel and the Hawks, the bobblehead features Hawks star guard Trae Young saluting Wakanda and donning the iconic features inspired by the Black Panther suit.
