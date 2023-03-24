Hawks Game presented by South African Tourism on Sunday, March 26.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that they will team up with Visit South Africa for a theme night for the team’s home game against Memphis at 6 p.m. this upcoming Sunday, March 26th to celebrate the destination’s diverse offerings and giveaway a trip to South Africa to one lucky winner.

Building off the excitement around the recent non-stop service between Atlanta and both Cape Town and Johannesburg, the Hawks will be the first professional sports team in the United States to partner with Visit South Africa. Throughout the game, the Hawks will incorporate the sights and sounds of South Africa into various in-game activations.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.