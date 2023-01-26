Hawks x Honor Roll X ATLFW.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

In advance of Black History Month, the Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Hawks, collaborated with Atlanta Fashion Week to select local Black-owned business Honor Roll Clothing, a unisex lifestyle brand dedicated to utilizing creativity to challenge the perspective of culture, to design limited-edition apparel for fans.

Inspired by the team’s PEACH City Edition uniforms, the joint effort involves a limited-edition shirt and hoodie designed by the co-founders of Honor Roll Clothing and the Hawks Brand Merchandising Department. These items are available for purchase at the Hawks Shop across from Gate 1 at State Farm Arena when the team takes on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Jan. 28.