ATLANTA — Fundamentals and fun were at the forefront of the Lady Baller Clinic as the Atlanta Hawks helped grow the game of women’s basketball with youngsters over the weekend.

More than 50 girls ages 8 to 14 participated in the Lady Ballers Clinic with the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy celebrating International Day of the Girl and Jr. NBA Week. The all-girls clinic was birthed to help get more young female athletes involved in the game and give them a safe environment around other girls to help develop their skills.

