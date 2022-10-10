ATLANTA — Fundamentals and fun were at the forefront of the Lady Baller Clinic as the Atlanta Hawks helped grow the game of women’s basketball with youngsters over the weekend.
More than 50 girls ages 8 to 14 participated in the Lady Ballers Clinic with the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy celebrating International Day of the Girl and Jr. NBA Week. The all-girls clinic was birthed to help get more young female athletes involved in the game and give them a safe environment around other girls to help develop their skills.
“If you study the trends, there's fewer and fewer girls playing high school basketball on the female side,” Atlanta Hawks vice president of basketball development Jon Babul said. “And so we felt like we could be part of the solution and start them young, put the girls in an environment where they're around other girls so their first touch point with the game of basketball is a fun experience. And, we think if we can commit to them from the age six, seven, eight to the age of 14, we can help solve some things and steer the girls' game in the right direction.”
Data released by the National Federation of State High School Associations shows last school year, basketball “dropped to fourth-most-popular girls’ sport by participation,” according to Rachel Bachman of The Wall Street Journal. Even though “TV ratings for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and WNBA are on the rise, girls’ basketball has lost 19% of its players since 2002.”
The organization noticed that its co-ed clinics would bring out 80 to 90 percent participation from boys, and that not all girls are comfortable in that atmosphere.
“So what we do now is we identify four events a year that are specific to lady ballers, so clinics like this, or like a camp like we did last summer. And so we think that that encourages participation in basketball,” senior director of Hawks Basketball Academy Chris Jacobs said. And it also gives the girls a chance to begin, be around other girls, be taught by our female staff and it just helps them just be a little bit more ease on the court.”
During the clinic, the girls worked on fundamental drills like footwork, passing, dribbling and shooting with coaches while also getting a chance to play one-on-one with each other. Along with the skills they learned on the court, they also received basketball, college and life advice from Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon. During the question-and-answer session, Hillmon spoke about takeaways she wanted to leave with the youngsters.
“I think the biggest thing is that it's OK to mess up,” Hillmon said. “It's okay to not be great at what you're doing in the moment, because these camps are about being better. And making sure that you know, you're improving while you're here, but also have fun.”
The clinic was also about young girls being able to interact with players they look up to and get that connection at an early age. Hillmon participated in the clinic this past summer and many of the girls were familiar with her on the court today.
“So, being able to show face and being in the community and making sure that you're a friendly face and a face that the kids know, I think will eventually grow the game,” Hillmon said. “People will come to more games and just being in that community where they don't feel like you're just so far out of reach.”
The Hawks organization understands the impact of working with the Dream in a community where the players are role models to a lot of people.
“It's so important,” Jacobs said. We've got two professional franchises here, and they're what kids look up to. They're what adults look up to. So, for us to be able to collaborate with the Dream and have a relationship where we're working together, we're supporting each other. We've got support at events like this. Again, it gives the girl something to learn to aspire to.”
Commented