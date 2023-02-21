2023 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy announced Tuesday the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by Adidas that will take place for five separate weeks this summer beginning Monday, June 5.

The 2023 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps are for kids ages eight to 15 of all skill levels. The five-week summer camp will be a fun, safe and inclusive environment for all young Hawks fans. The Hawks Basketball Academy encourages the growth and development of the game by providing training and on-court experiences for players of every skill level. 

