The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy announced Tuesday the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by Adidas that will take place for five separate weeks this summer beginning Monday, June 5.
The 2023 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps are for kids ages eight to 15 of all skill levels. The five-week summer camp will be a fun, safe and inclusive environment for all young Hawks fans. The Hawks Basketball Academy encourages the growth and development of the game by providing training and on-court experiences for players of every skill level.
“Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas allows us to foster a safe environment to teach the positive benefits attained through the sport of basketball by emphasizing teamwork, sportsmanship, hard work and, most importantly, having fun,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs Jon Babul. “Our goal is to teach lifelong skills and provide a memorable experience to every Jr. Hawks camper.”
Participants will receive professional instruction from Atlanta Hawks Basketball Development Coaches with an emphasis on the development of fundamental skills through group and individual skill instruction as well as five-on-five gameplay. Campers will also have the opportunity to interact and learn from current and former Hawks stars.
The Hawks will visit five different sites in the metro Atlanta area throughout June and July, with one week specifically dedicated to young female athletes (July 10-13), which is known as the ‘Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade.’ This is the second annual week of camp that is dedicated exclusively to female basketball players as a continuation of its programming for Lady Ballers, which aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. Last year, the Hawks Basketball Academy welcomed more than 75 female athletes at its inaugural Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade.
The location and dates of the Jr. Hawks Summer Camp include:
• June 5-8 at Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.)
• June 12-15 at Sutton Middle School (Atlanta)
• June 19-22 at Mays High School (Atlanta)
• July 10-13 at Northside Youth Organization (Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest presented by Gatorade) (Atlanta)
• July 17-20 at Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.)
The weekly camps will take place daily on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who attend will receive a Hawks swag bag that includes a full uniform, the opportunity to participate in competitions for prizes.
In addition, Hawks’ partner and personal injury attorney Ken Nugent will be providing scholarships for campers through the Score for Scholarships program. Approximately 25% of all Jr. Hawks summer campers will receive scholarship funding courtesy of Score for Scholarships initiative sponsored by Kenneth S. Nugent Attorneys at Law. Since the program began in 2017, Score for Scholarships has provided access-to-play opportunities through Jr. Hawks programs to more than 1,800 Metro Atlanta youth. Since its inception, Ken Nugent has donated $153,735 to the Score for Scholarships initiative.
“I am happy to be able to contribute to the success of the Jr. Hawks youth basketball camp through my partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and the sponsorship of their Score for Scholarships program. The summer camp program is an integral part of my community outreach,” Ken Nugent explained. “To be able to reach Metro Atlanta youth and teach, by example, the qualities of sportsmanship, leadership and teamwork makes this program especially rewarding.”
The Hawks and Adidas began their multi-year partnership in December 2019. In September 2021, the Hawks and Adidas joined forces to host the 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by Adidas, where more than 500 coaches attended the free clinic to learn from Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire Hawks coaching staff. Last summer, more than 700 kids attended the 2022 Jr. Hawks Summer Camp presented by adidas, with 480 campers receiving varying scholarship assistance to attend.
To register and learn more about summer camp opportunities and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks Basketball Academy, visit Hawks.com/SummerCamps.
