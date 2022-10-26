The Atlanta Hawks and JPMorgan Chase announced Wednesday a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership.
Through this new multi-year extension, JPMorgan Chase becomes the official bank, credit card, wealth management and investment banking partner of the Hawks and State Farm Arena. In addition, Chase is now the presenting sponsor of two key experiences:
• The Chase Concert Club: the arena’s ultra-premium space for enjoying the world’s best live entertainment and NBA action
• Project Rebound: a community platform that works with Good Sports, national nonprofit whose mission is to drive equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life.
In addition, Chase credit and debit cardholders will receive:
• Access to an exclusive entrance for games and other arena events
• Early on-sale benefits for Hawks games as well as merchandise and concession discounts.
Chase will increase its branding at the downtown Atlanta venue with digital billboards inside and outside that highlight the benefits for cardholders and unique integrations such as presenting the Hawks starting five lineups live in-venue and on social media.
“We’re excited to announce the expansion of our relationship with the Atlanta Hawks, our valued partners,” said Frank Nakano, Head of JPMorgan Chase's Sports and Entertainment Marketing group. “The Hawks are our partner not only in the arena, but throughout the greater Atlanta community. They demonstrate and share our commitment to strengthening Atlanta’s people and communities through our joint focus on financial health and wellness. We look forward to continuing and expanding that work while also unlocking new experiences and benefits for fans and our customers inside the arena.”
Project Rebound
As the presenting partner of ‘Project Rebound’, Chase and the Hawks will partner to drive meaningful impact in communities across Atlanta. Since 2018, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation has worked with Good Sports to provide basketball equipment to area non-profits in underserved communities. Due to high equipment costs and limited budgets, youth sports programs in low-income communities are challenged to source adequate equipment and are forced to charge participation fees that many families struggle to afford. ‘Project Rebound presented by Chase’ will fund the expansion of the program, eliminating the financial barrier for more youth sports organizations by donating new basketball equipment, apparel, and footwear.
The Chase Concert Club
The award-winning State Farm Arena’s ultra-premium Concert Club is tailored to those seeking a high-end experience for the world’s best entertainers. Now branded “Chase Concert Club,” this exclusive club – specifically designed for the music lover – faces the stage (for most shows), and is designed for optimal concert sound. This high-end space provides a private entrance with a capacity of approximately 300 seats, including 50 front-row ledged seats and 138 concert loge seats, 80 theatre table seats, two private bars and two chef tables.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game and HBCU Night
Chase will highlight several initiatives the firm has spearheaded through its $30 billion Racial Equity Commitment and Advancing Black Pathways specifically by continuing its presenting sponsorship of two signature Hawks events:
• Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Game at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 against Miami
• HBCU Night on Friday, Feb. 24 against Cleveland
Through its Advancing Black Pathways initiative, Chase is focused on increasing opportunities for the Black community to participate in economic growth and helping them build wealth through access to educational opportunities and economically viable career paths, among other commitments. With 10 historically black colleges and universities in the state of Georgia, HBCU Night at the Hawks is a special evening with on the court presentations and wraparound events that recognize the alumni, students, and overall accomplishments and contributions of these proud educational institutions.
JPMorgan Chase’s Commitment to Atlanta
Chase serves the people and businesses of Atlanta through more than 90 branches and 250 ATMs with more than 1500 employees, and growing. Atlanta is a key market for Chase with the bank announcing last year the addition of a technology center in Buckhead and a J.P. Morgan wealth management remote advice center, which together will create more than 300 new local jobs. The firm has made more than $9 million in philanthropic investments over the last four years to Atlanta community organizations, including $3.7M to support the development of the Atlanta Entrepreneurs of Color Fund (EOCF) which provides minority-owned small businesses with flexible, low-interest loans, technical assistance and other critical resources.
“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with JPMorgan Chase,” said Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “As we have been focused on doing meaningful work with Chase in Atlanta, we are confident that this expanded partnership will serve as a strong foundation and strengthen the overall financial health of our community.”
Initially partnering in 2020, the Atlanta Hawks and Chase formed an integrated multi-year partnership with several pillar programs focused on increasing financial health in Atlanta’s communities and creating economic opportunities for local residents. This partnership produced “Chase Chats”, a series of small group sessions focused on financial health through impactful conversations, that have featured guests like Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler, NBA Legend and Hawks co-owner Grant Hill as well as Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins. Chase and the Hawks will continue to partner with local nonprofit organizations to deliver financially focused initiatives designed to help underserved individuals, families, and small businesses in the greater Atlanta area. In addition, Chase and the Hawks have teamed up to highlight local Black-Owned Businesses in the Atlanta community.
Recommended for you
The city of Duluth celebrated Oktoberfest on Oct. 22 with its Duluth On Tap event. Click for more.PHOTOS: Scenes from 2022 Duluth On Tap
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented