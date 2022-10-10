Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena at Atlanta Pride Parade.jpg – B&B Visuals.jpg
B&B Visuals

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks marched in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday with presence from the organization’s team members, friends and family.

The team-branded activation truck included rainbow flags and featured the popular emcee Patrice ‘Sway’ McKinney hyping up parade-goers and DJ Toni K spinning live from the truck’s interior. Hawks Entertainment was also in attendance and handed out Hawks-branded Pride T-shirts, mini pride flags and rainbow necklaces to thousands of people throughout Midtown Atlanta. 

