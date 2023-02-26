The Atlanta Hawks announced Sunday the hiring of Quin Snyder as the franchise’s 15th full-time head coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.
Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach. He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development,” Hawks general manager Landry Fields said. “We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta.”
Snyder served as head coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record (.585) and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Over his final six seasons (2016-17 to 2021-22), the Jazz compiled a 294-178 record, the third-highest winning percentage (.623) in the NBA and best in the Western Conference over that span. Utah started the 2020-21 season with a 23-5 record, earning Snyder the honor of being named the head coach of the 2021 Western Conference All-Star Team, and finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA (52-20; .722) and the fifth-highest single-season winning percentage in Jazz history. His 372 wins are the second-most in the franchise history behind only Jerry Sloan.
Snyder finished sixth in NBA Coach of the Year voting in 2017, second in 2018, eighth in 2019 and third in 2021. He is a four-time Western Conference Coach of the Month.
Prior to joining the Jazz in 2014-15, Snyder was an assistant coach with the Hawks during the 2013-14 season on head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff.
"I am thrilled to go back to Atlanta as the next head coach of the Hawks," Snyder said. "Landry has a tremendous reputation as an incredibly bright, high character, high quality individual and it was quickly evident that we share a passion and commitment to building a winning team with a strong foundation and high standards. I am excited to collaborate with Landry to create a successful program that devoted Hawks fans are proud of and cheer for and am grateful to Tony, Jami and the Ressler family for this opportunity. My family and I are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the community and calling Atlanta home.”
Over his eight seasons with Utah, the Jazz allowed the fewest points per game (102.0) in the NBA, the fifth-lowest field goal percentage (.449) and 10th lowest three-point percentage (.355) in addition to ranking 5th in rebounding (44.9). Offensively over that span, Utah ranked 5th in three-point field goal percentage (.366) and 6th in three-point field goal attempts per game (31.5).
The Jazz reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals on three occasions (2017, 2018 and 2021). Snyder’s teams amassed a 21-30 record (.412) in the postseason.
Prior to joining the Hawks in 2013-14, Snyder worked as an assistant coach for CKSA Moscow (2012-13), the Los Angeles Lakers (2011-12) and Philadelphia 76ers (2010-11). From 2007-10, Snyder was head coach of the Austin Toros (the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs), recording a 94-56 (.627) mark, while leading the Toros to three straight playoff appearances and the 2008 National Basketball Development League championship game. He was the 2008-09 D-League Coach of the Year.
Snyder began his head coaching career at the University of Missouri in 1999, where in seven seasons, he led the Tigers to a 128-96 (.571) record, and four NCAA Tournaments including an Elite Eight appearance. Prior to starting with Missouri, he served as a with assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers (1992-93) and at Duke (1995-99) under Mike Krzyzewski.
The former Duke guard (1985-89) played in 136 games over four years with the Blue Devils, reaching three Final Fours and averaging 6.2 points under Krzyzewski. Snyder earned undergraduate degrees in philosophy and political science from Duke, later earning a Juris Doctor and M.B.A. from Duke as well. He is a native of Mercer Island, Wash.
