NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce talk after a Feb. 1, 2019 game at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Feb. 1, 2019.

 Chris Nicoll/USA Today Sports

The Atlanta Hawks announced Sunday the hiring of Quin Snyder as the franchise’s 15th full-time head coach, replacing the fired Nate McMillan.

Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

