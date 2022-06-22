COLLEGE PARK — The Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Good Sports hosted a Project Rebound event Tuesday for local teens, ages 15-18, highlighting the benefits of yoga.
Project Rebound is an initiative launched by the Hawks Foundation and Good Sports in 2018 to provide grants for basketball equipment to area youth-serving organizations and resources that support health and wellness initiatives that lead to healthier lifestyles. As part of the 13 grants awarded this year, the two organizations came together to host a yoga wellness event for International Yoga Day.
“We are excited to team up with Good Sports again for our Yoga Wellness Event at Georgia Preparatory Academy,” said Hawks’ Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Executive Director for the Atlanta Hawks Foundation David Lee. “Through this activity, we will continue to bring new experiences to our teens by producing inclusive experiences everyone can both learn from and enjoy.”
Approximately 30 teens were selected from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and participated in two yoga classes. Teens learned about how the practice of yoga serves as an effective coping tool that can help maintain both internal control and a positive self-image.
“I would like to thank the Atlanta Hawks Foundation for supporting youth health with the Yoga Wellness Program at the Atlanta Youth Development Campus,” said Department of Juvenile Justice Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Community partnerships remain vital in helping our youth to grow and thrive, and the Atlanta Hawks have stepped up as a good corporate citizen for the overall health of our region.”
As part of the larger Project Rebound initiative for the 2021-22 season, the Hawks Foundation and Good Sports donated new basketball and fitness equipment and resources to 13 local organizations working in high need communities.
“Good Sports is excited to continue working on the Project Rebound initiative with the Atlanta Hawks Foundation,” said Good Sports, Co-Founder and CEO Melissa Harper. “Together, we are thrilled to support these organizations and the children they serve with equipment and resources to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.”
Good Sports drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life. Due to high equipment costs and limited budgets, youth sports programs in low-income communities are challenged to source adequate equipment and are forced to charge participation fees that many families struggle to afford. Good Sports works to eliminate the financial barrier to play by donating brand-new equipment, apparel and footwear to youth programs in need.
The Hawks Foundation and Good Sports have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta youth. Last year during NBA Fit Week, the two organizations teamed up with Hawks guard Kevin Huerter and brought Hawks Play Packs to youth within the community in an effort to continue to encourage play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.