Hawks + State Farm Arena – 2 Million Pounds.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena announced Wednesday that they have successfully diverted more than 2,503,745 pounds of all waste from landfills throughout its 2022 slate of Hawks’ basketball games, concerts and ancillary events.

As part of this sum, the award-winning downtown Atlanta venue recycled nearly one million pounds of materials (aluminum, cardboard, plastics, glass, etc.). Last April, the award-winning venue became the first sports and entertainment venue to become TRUE Platinum certified for zero waste. Achieving zero waste certification means diverting more than 90 percent of all waste from landfills and continuing to operate in a sustainable manner.