Hawks x Crown Royal Crowning Courage 9.jpg

© Kat Goduco Photo

 © Kat Goduco Photo

For a seventh consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests ages 21 and older at the club’s annual Crowning Courage event held on Tuesday, March 21.

As an expression of gratitude for their service, Hawks’ Season Ticket Members generously donated their courtside seats to more than 150 veterans and their guests to enjoy the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons. 

