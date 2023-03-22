For a seventh consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks partnered with Crown Royal to honor active and retired military personnel and their guests ages 21 and older at the club’s annual Crowning Courage event held on Tuesday, March 21.
As an expression of gratitude for their service, Hawks’ Season Ticket Members generously donated their courtside seats to more than 150 veterans and their guests to enjoy the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
“We are excited and honored to host these courageous men and women at our seventh annual Crowning Courage event,” said Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “We are forever grateful for their service, and we are fortunate to show our appreciation with a fantastic night at a Hawks game.”
Before the game, the Hawks and Crown Royal hosted a private reception for the night’s special guests as well as Hawks Season Ticket Members. They were greeted by Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins before participating in the night’s festivities. Additionally, all military personnel were gifted Hawks jerseys, which featured their specific military unit number. As a part of the reception, a special ‘Toast to Generosity’ was led by Stephen Wilson, Director of Whisky Engagement for Crown Royal. Then, former undercover New Jersey state trooper, retired NBA Referee and former NBA V.P. Director of Officials Bob Delaney spoke to those in attendance about leadership, resiliency and self-care.
“Our brand prides itself on honoring icons that keep their communities thriving and we're grateful for the opportunity to recognize active duty and retired military personnel right here in Atlanta,” said Hadley Schafer, Director of Marketing for Crown Royal. “Crown Royal is proud to come together with the Atlanta Hawks organization and the larger NBA family to take this moment to celebrate those who have generously served this country.”
Then just before tipoff, Hawks forward John Collins, whose mother and uncle served in the United States Air Force, welcomed all military personnel in attendance. Throughout the game, various military members were highlighted on the centerhung. At halftime, the Hawks also recognized the next generation of military personnel, who recently enlisted. Additionally, fans (21+) at Tuesday night’s game were able to participate in Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project, where they put together care packages in the whisky brand’s iconic purple bags which will be sent to active-duty service members overseas.
Since 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal have honored more than 700 military personnel at the Crowning Courage event.
