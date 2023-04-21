The Atlanta Hawks announced Friday that they entered the playoffs on the heels of establishing new franchise bests for sellouts in a single season and season ticket memberships.
The Hawks saw a record 38 sellouts in 41 home games during the 2022-23 regular season at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
In addition, the organization saw a substantial season-over-season increase in ticket sales, leading to one of the NBA’s top percent capacity figures at an average of 104% to capacity this season. Percent capacity is measured as the percentage of a venue’s total capacity including standing room only seats to its capacity in its regular configuration.
“We are grateful to the city for embracing us and helping us create an environment on game nights that represents the passion of this city,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin. “We are excited to see Hawks’ fans energy and enthusiasm throughout this weekend’s games.”
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 regular season, the Hawks sold out of full season tickets. The franchise currently has wait lists for both premium club tickets and its variety of suite inventory.
“The city of Atlanta has amazing fans, and we take pride in delivering a world-class experience from the moment someone walks into our building,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman. “We wouldn’t be here without our fans who have been so instrumental in helping us achieve this impressive milestone.”
Games 3 and 4 of the Hawks’ first-round series against Boston are currently sold out. Tickets for standing room only are available for purchase at Hawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. An all-fan #Together404 black shirt giveaway, courtesy of State Farm, will take place as part of Friday’s Game 3, the first home game for the Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
To guarantee the best seats at the best prices throughout the Hawks Playoffs, secure a 2023-24 Membership. Membership packages are available starting with a 10-game Stack Pack. Learn more at Hawks.com/playoffs.
