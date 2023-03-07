Hawks x Atlanta Track Club – Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Track Club are welcoming more than 1,200 participants this weekend to the seventh Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare.

The event is scheduled to take place in and around State Farm Arena on Saturday, March 11. All registrants will receive an official long-sleeved race shirt, race photo and a $25 Hawks ticket voucher that can be applied toward any remaining regular season home game this season.

