Hawks x Georgia Power – Veterans Appreciation Night.jpg

The Atlanta Hawks announced Thursday their plans for "Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Georgia Power" at the game against Utah on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The night will recognize the sacrifice and service of those who have served in the military with various giveaways and interactive activations. A special ticket offer for Wednesday night’s game includes a $10 food-and-beverage credit, and a Hawks’ green ‘Veterans Appreciation’ shirt while supplies last. Fans can secure this offer by visiting Hawks.com/promotions.

