On Thursday, June 22, the Atlanta Hawks will be welcoming Season Ticket Members as well as the public for its 2023 NBA Draft Party at the award-winning State Farm Arena.

Hawks fans will be able to watch the 2023 NBA Draft on the arena’s jumbotron as the team makes its selections. Atlanta holds the No. 15 and 46 overall picks in this year’s draft.

