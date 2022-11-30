Hawks and Meals On Wheels Atlanta Holiday Food Drive.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday plans for a special Holiday Food Drive, benefiting Meals On Wheels Atlanta (MOWA) at the team’s next home game on Friday, Dec. 2.

Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods to donation bins located at all gates of the award-winning State Farm Arena. The items collected will continue efforts to fight food insecurity and provide groceries to area seniors in need. As a token of appreciation for their contribution, those who donate will receive a voucher that is redeemable for 50 percent off any headwear purchased in-person at the Hawks Shop only on Dec. 2, while supplies last.

