Bishop Marvin Sapp at Hawks’ Faith and Family Celebration.jpg

Marvin Sapp

 Atlanta Hawks

In recognition of National Faith Day, the Atlanta Hawks today announced details for its Faith and Family Celebration.

The game presented by Chick-fil-A will take place on Friday, March 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers. As part of the night’s festivities, multiple award-winning gospel artist and celebrated pastor Bishop Marvin L. Sapp will perform at halftime as well as a postgame concert.

