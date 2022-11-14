Hawks x Trap Music Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 23.jpg
Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks Shop, the official team store of the Atlanta Hawks, announced Monday a special in-store collaboration with the international phenomenon Trap Music Museum and Atlanta’s own famed artist, comedian and entrepreneur Tip “T.I.” Harris and his son, artist Domani.

To help introduce the co-branded two retail pieces, the duo behind the hit single ‘Family Connect’ will perform at halftime of the Hawks game against Sacramento on Wednesday, Nov. 23. This game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. tipoff, marks the second of 10 games in which the team will wear its PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniform and play on the corresponding hardwood court.

