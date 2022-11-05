2022-11-04-Taylor Trebotte-6848.jpg

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators saw their win streak snapped at three games after falling to the South Carolina Stingrays in a 4-2 contest at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night.

Atlanta (4-3-0-0) struck once again on the power play and was perfect on the penalty kill for the fourth straight contest.

