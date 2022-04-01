GREENVILLE, S.C — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Swamp Rabbits in a 4-3 shootout victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, earning two points and a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Carlos Fornaris netted two goals, Peter Bates scored his first professional goal, and Joe Murdaca stopped both Greenville attempts in the shootout.
Greenville (28-26-5-4) opened up the scoring late in the first period after Anthony Rinaldi cashed in from the low slot (18:13).
The Gladiators (42-20-3-1) tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period during a power-play opportunity when Carlos Fornaris collected the puck at the blue line and fired a laser from the high slot past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (4:32).
The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period after Ethan Somoza scored from in front of the net (10:55).
Atlanta leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the third period when Fornaris blasted a shot from the blue line past Lethemon for his second goal of the night (8:35).
Just 43 seconds later, the Glads took a 3-2 advantage after Xavier Bernard fired a shot from the right wing that deflected over Lethemon. Parked in front of the crease, rookie Peter Bates knocked the rebound into the back of the net (9:18). The tally served as Bates' first professional goal.
Greenville tied the game with just 12.7 seconds left in the third period when Dallas Gerads sprung free and picked the top right corner.
After a scoreless overtime in which Atlanta outshot Greenville 7-2, Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester both scored in the shootout, and Joe Murdaca stopped both Swamp Rabbits attempts to seal the 4-3 win for the Gladiators. Murdaca finished his night with 35 saves on 38 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Dr. Jann L. Joseph was invested as the third president of Georgia Gwinnett College at a formal ceremony Friday on the college’s campus. The room boasted formal academic regalia, intermixed with decorative touches representing Joseph’s Caribbean roots. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.