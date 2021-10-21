The Atlanta Gladiators unveiled their final roster for opening night on Thursday.
The ECHL team begins its season Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center in Orlando. Its first home game is Friday, Oct. 29 at Gas South Arena against the Solar Bears.
The final roster features 18 players who were signed over the summer, two players assigned from the Gladiators’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and two players who were signed to standard player contracts from their professional tryout deals.
Defenseman Xavier Bernard and goaltender Tyler Parks were both reassigned to Atlanta from Belleville. The two are signed to two-way contracts with Belleville and Atlanta. Forward Matt Wedman signed an AHL contract with Belleville and will skate with the B-Sens this season. Forwards Carlos Fornaris and Mike Turner were both signed to standard player contracts from their professional tryout agreements on Oct. 19.
The Gladiators’ roster is as follows:
F Luke Nogard
F Kamerin Nault
F Mike Turner
F Cody Sylvester
F Derek Nesbitt (V)
F Hugo Roy
F Tyler Kobryn
F Mike Pelech (V)
F Tommy Besinger (R)
F Gabe Guertler (R)
F Carlos Fornaris (R)
D Anthony Florentino
D Xavier Bernard (AHL) (R)
D Elijah Vilio (R)
D Zach Yoder (+) (R)
D Greg Campbell
D Malcolm Hayes (+) (R)
D Derek Topatigh (R)
D Dalton Thrower
D Josh Thrower
G Tyler Parks (AHL)
G Chris Nell
AHL — Player signed to two-way AHL/ECHL deal with Belleville/Atlanta
R — Rookie: less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey at "AA" level
V — Veteran: 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
