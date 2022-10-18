DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators introduced Alex Campbell and Anson Carter as the new owners of the team during a Tuesday press conference at Gas South Arena.

Campbell, an executive in the staffing industry, will serve as the majority owner while Carter, a former NHL player turned commentator, will serve as the minority owner. The pair will own and operate the team as ATL Hockey Group LLC. Both were unanimously approved by the ECHL Board of Governors.

