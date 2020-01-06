Rookie forward Tommy Marchin was selected as the Atlanta Gladiators All-Star representative Monday.
The ECHL announced the full rosters Monday. The game, hosted by Wichita at 8 p.m. Jan. 22, will air live on NHL Network.
Marchin had 20 points in as many games with Atlanta before being called up to AHL Providence in the middle of December. At the time of his departure, the 24-year-old led the Gladiators in goals with 11. He has a pair of goals in five games for the P-Bruins.
The Michigan native also played seven games for Providence at the end of last season, following four years at Brown University.
The ECHL All-Star Game is a 3-on-3 rally-scoring tournament with four teams.
The host Wichita Thunder make up two of the four teams. All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference make up the remaining teams. The skills competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.