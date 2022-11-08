6426.JPG

Derek Nesbitt, captain of the Atlanta Gladiators, in action during a game from the 2021-22 season.

 Dale Zanine

No one will ever wear the No. 17 jersey again for the Atlanta Gladiators.

On Sunday, the team will retire longtime captain Derek Nesbitt’s number and raise it to the rafters as part of a special ceremony during the first intermission of the Gladiators' game at Gas South Arena against the newly formed Savannah Ghost Pirates.

