No one will ever wear the No. 17 jersey again for the Atlanta Gladiators.
On Sunday, the team will retire longtime captain Derek Nesbitt’s number and raise it to the rafters as part of a special ceremony during the first intermission of the Gladiators' game at Gas South Arena against the newly formed Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Nesbitt spent nine seasons with the Gladiators and served as captain for five. He holds the Gladiators’ franchise records in games played (512), goals (166), assists (258) and points (424) by wide margins.
“Aside from by son being born, my wedding day, and my father receiving a life-altering kidney transplant, the most memorable moments of my life have happened while wearing a hockey jersey, including this one,” Nesbitt said. “And now for my number to hang next to two of my former teammates and friends who I admire greatly is one of the most humbling experiences of my life.”
Several former well-known Gladiators are expected to attend Sunday, including Cam Brown, Andy Brandt, Brad Schell Jon Awe and many others to see their former teammate’s No. 17 immortalized in Gladiators lore. Two members of that group, Brown and Brandt, had their numbers retired by the Gladiators in years past. On Sunday, Nesbitt’s 17 will join Brown’s 44 and Brandt’s 41 high above the ice at Gas South Arena.
On Tuesday, Nesbitt was officially named assistant coach for the Gladiators to aid head coach Jeff Pyle, the man who originally signed him as a rookie.
“We’re all happy for Derek,” said Pyle. “He has invested a lot of time at the IceForum and with the Gladiators organization and has represented us as a true professional. He will retire with memories that you can’t make up. The best part about hockey isn’t the accomplishments, it’s about the memories of the people you enjoyed them with.”
Nesbitt first came to Atlanta in the fall of 2005 to play for Pyle after a prodigious four-year career at Ferris State University. The Seaforth, Ontario native burst onto the professional hockey scene early with 69 points in his rookie season and was the third-leading scorer on a Gladiators team that reached the Kelly Cup Finals.
“Troy Milam and Phil Lewandowski were a couple guys I played college with at Ferris State," Nesbitt said. "They both played in Gwinnett for the inaugural season in 2003-04, so following them I knew about it. When I graduated in 2005, Jeff reached out fairly quickly that summer. I also grew up in the same area as Jeff Campbell, who just finished his rookie season here. We grew up playing against each other in Canada since we were 6 years old, and he ended up being my roommate in Gwinnett my first season.
"I was thrilled by all the interest from Jeff at the time, especially after hearing so many good things about it here from Milam and Soupy.”
“Nezzy” spent most offseasons in the Atlanta area, but truly put down roots in 2010.
“Since my rookie year, I stuck around here in summers for months at a time," Nesbitt said. "Then around the summer of 2010 it really became home for me when I re-signed for the 2010-11 season. My wife Whitney was born and raised in Gwinnett County, so the transition to making Georgia home for me was easy.”
The skilled forward journeyed around the professional hockey landscape for nine seasons before landing back in Duluth for good in 2015. From the fall of 2015 to the spring of 2022, Nesbitt served as a leader not just for the Gladiators on the ice, but in the community as well. After working with various youth hockey groups throughout his time in Georgia, Nesbitt took a position at the Atlanta IceForum as the Director of Youth Hockey while continuing his own career as a pro player. Nesbitt still works with the Atlanta Phoenix program at the IceForum and is heavily involved with youth hockey in the Atlanta area.
Sunday’s game against Savannah starts at 3 p.m. at Gas South Arena. Tickets to the game can be found online at AtlantaGladiators.com, and the first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a free Derek Nesbitt bobblehead to commemorate the event.
