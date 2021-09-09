Atlanta Gladiators president Jerry James announced Thursday that the ECHL team will welcome the South Korean professional team Anyang Halla and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to Gas South Arena for the Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021 on October 15 and 16.
The showcase will feature two games with Anyang Halla meeting both the Gladiators and the Swamp Rabbits.
“We’re thrilled to bring an international opponent to Atlanta for our fans to see,” said James. “The Korean community is an important part of the Gladiators’ family, and we’re excited to be able to connect with them through the Atlanta Hockey Showcase 2021. We’re welcoming in an extremely successful South Korean team, and it will be a great event to embrace our Korean fans and partners. We want to thank the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of International Affairs along with the Gwinnett County Sports Commission for helping make this event possible.”
Greenville will meet Anyang Halla first at Gas South Arena on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Atlanta will play the visitors from South Korea on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Anyang Halla is a professional team based in the Gyeonggi-do province of South Korea. Founded in 1994, the club stands as the oldest hockey team in South Korea. Halla joined the Asia League in 2003 and has won the league’s Championship Trophy six times. The team last played together in the 2019-20 season and captured the Asia League title. 12 skaters for Anyang Halla also play for the Korean National Team.
The Gladiators will play the Swamp Rabbits 15 times in the upcoming ECHL regular season, starting with a Nov. 7 matchup at Gas South Arena.
