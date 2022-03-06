CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Atlanta Gladiators stormed back to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays 4-3 at North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
The Gladiators (34-17-3-1) scored three straight goals in the third period to complete their second straight comeback win, and Atlanta tied a franchise record with their ninth consecutive victory.
South Carolina (18-30-6-0) started the scoring early in the first period after Derek Gentile netted one from the low slot (1:15).
The Stingrays took a 2-0 advantage late in the first period when Tariq Hammond cashed in on a power-play opportunity (15:16).
Atlanta cut the lead down to 2-1 late in the second period on a power play after Tim Davison sent the puck to Eric Neiley in the low slot who fired it past South Carolina’s goaltender Kristian Stead (14:11).
Karl Boudrias gave the Stingrays a 3-1 lead after scoring from the right wing with under one minute left in the second period (19:08).
The Gladiators scored early in the third period to make it a 3-2 game when Derek Nesbitt blasted the puck to Sanghoon Shin in front of the net who slotted it past Stead (4:55). With that tally, Shin extended his point streak to 13 games.
Just two minutes later, Gabe Guertler scored on a rebound opportunity to tie the game at 3-3 (6:51). Derek Topatigh blasted a slap shot from the blue line that deflected to Guertler who bashed it into the back of the net.
30 seconds after Guerlter’s tally, Hugo Roy collected the puck in the low slot, pulled it to his backhand, and then flicked it past Stead to give Atlanta a 4-3 lead (7:21).
Atlanta goaltender Joe Murdaca saved 29 of 32 shots in his direction. It was Muradaca's sixth straight win with the Glads.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals at Gas South Arena.
