DSC_8627.jpg

Tim Davison

 Atlanta Gladiators

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators ran away from the Orlando Solar Bears for a 6-3 victory at Amway Center on Sunday in Orlando.

Mike Pelech, Derek Topatigh and Gabe Guertler all scored goals within a 57-second span in the third period to fuel the Gladiators (2-2-0-0). Atlanta finished going three-for-five on the power play and a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill.

