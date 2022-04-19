In a season where Atlanta Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle has preached the importance of individual moments to his team, one of those moments still sticks clearly in his mind.
Not one from the locker room, the team bus or even on the ice.
"Neils (veteran Gladiators forward Eric Neiley) came in this year to kind of help out a little bit," Pyle remembered. "He came into my room one day after a game, and he looked me dead in the eye and he goes, 'I want to be part of this.' When he said that, I knew we had something going."
Pyle could not pinpoint when exactly the conversation happened, but he was correct in the belief his team had something going.
In fact, it was more than just something.
The Gladiators finished the regular season with 43 wins on the 72-game schedule, good for 91 overall points in the standings after adding in five losses in overtime and shootouts. That clip earned Atlanta second place in its division, securing a playoff spot for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign. It was the team's highest finish in the standings since 2012-13, the season it last won a playoff series.
First on the docket in the Kelly Cup Playoffs will be a best-of-7 series against the Jacksonville Icemen beginning on Thursday, April 21. But despite finishing as the higher seed, the Gladiators will have to play the first four games on the road due to Disney on Ice having Gas South Arena booked out next weekend.
If the Gladiators return home for a possible Game 5 on May 1 — and for any games beyond — Pyle knows there will be plenty of energy in the building.
"Just for the fans, for the players, for the organization," Pyle said on the most exciting part of the upcoming postseason. "They haven't seen this before. We got so close the first year (of Pyle's second stint as Atlanta head coach) and had it taken away from us, and then the second year COVID hit. Now this year, it kind of feels like maybe this is our time."
Whether or not it is Atlanta's time remains to be seen, but everyone has a different theory for why it could be.
Goaltender Joe Murdaca chalks up the success to the group's resilience, which will be especially crucial with four consecutive road playoff games on the horizon.
"We've been going against a lot of adversity this year," Murdaca said. "With practicing and not practicing, with not having ice times available, I think it kind of makes us want it more. We have a great leadership group. The veterans in the group really take control of situations."
Murdaca has split the net with Chris Nell, though Nell has seen more time partly due to Murdaca's brief promotion to the American Hockey League — just one step below the NHL — in the middle of the season. His numbers are just a shade better than Nell's, with a .906 to a .900 advantage in save percentage and a 2.72 to 3.02 edge in goals against average.
The competition for ice time is fierce, but it has also forged a friendship between the two while giving Pyle two steady options in net throughout the season.
"We have a great relationship," Murdaca said. "We became really good friends; we started golfing with each other every Monday. He supports me, and I support him. We're competitive in the net; obviously we both want to be playing, but we understand it's a business and the best guy is going to go eventually."
Healthy competition and adversity are the two keys in Murdaca's mind, but Mitchell Hoelscher has his own theory on why this particular Gladiators team was the one to break through from a forward's perspective.
"I think we can win any way," Hoelscher said. "We can win the tight games, we can win the high-scoring games and we can also hit and play tough in the physical game. If you look at our roster, there's a bit of everything, so I think we've got a great mix that way."
Nine different Atlanta players put up at least 30 points in the regular season, a club Hoelscher himself narrowly missed out on by finishing with seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points. But among those nine, nobody reached 60 points, and only two players — top scorer Cody Sylvester and captain Derek Nesbitt — have even reached the 50-point plateau.
In what the Gladiators are hoping will be a lengthy playoff run, hockey's inevitable physicality will take its toll. It is a matter of if, not when, players sustain injuries, but the balanced offense leaves the Gladiators in a position to weather the storm.
Only five players on the roster played in even 60 of the 72 regular season games due to various injuries and call-ups, giving Pyle the unenviable task of shuffling his deck on almost a nightly basis.
"Everybody stepped up," he said. "It seems like every game a different person is scoring the game-winning goal, or a different goalie is making the big save."
One way or another, he navigated everything. He has guided the franchise through everything, including a global pandemic wiping out playoff opportunities.
"The theme for our season was 'Create a Moment,'" Pyle said. "I always say that in life. I tell them every single day, something in life changes. There is always a chance to create a moment, and we've created a lot of them this season."
The only thing left for his team to do is create its postseason moments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.