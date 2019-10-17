DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators kick off their 17th season with a set of three games over 48 hours, the first two at home.
South Carolina comes to Infinite Energy Arena tonight the 7:35 p.m. for the opener and then Greenville is in town for a 7:05 p.m. start Saturday. On Sunday, the Gladiators go to Greenville for a 3:05 p.m. matinee.
Atlanta is the only team in the league that hasn’t played a game yet. Some have already played three.
“For us, it would have been on game (last weekend) so right off the get-go, we’ve got to learn how to play a three in three, which is a good test,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “Now I have something to kind of challenge them with.”
The veteran coach had a chance to really craft this 2019-20 lineup.
After returning to the franchise he helped bring to Gwinnett from Mobile in 2003, last year’s roster required a midseason revamp. The Gladiators hauled themselves up from the ECHL basement, starting in January, to become a playoff contender.
“For the guys coming back, they know how it was from where we started to where we ended,” Pyle said. “Everybody was talking about us. We talked to the players (who came in from other teams) and they’re like, ‘Everybody in the league was talking about your guys at the end of last year.’
“So we did some things right. We just want to build off that. Now is the time to prove if we can be a contender and not a pretender.”
The Gladiators not only didn’t play last weekend like the rest of the league, they didn’t have any preseason games so Pyle is anxious to see how the team really stacks up.
“It’s a good group of guys who are having a pretty good time right now,” Pyle said. “I think they see the potential. The guys from last year have been talking more about it. They see what’s going on. We’re better in all phases so we’re all chomping at the bit. We all want to see what we can do.
“I’ve been practicing with them and they’ve been picking up stuff way quicker than a lot of teams did. Everyone is buying in right away. I don’t have any dinks. That’s the fun thing. You’ve got guys who really, really feel like they want to be coached. Early in the year, guys can buffalo you, but I think this year is a little bit different.”
For the two games, the Gladiators will go with Sean Bonar in net. AHL affiliate Providence called up rookie Kyle Keyser on Thursday.