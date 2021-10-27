Atlanta Gladiators president Jerry James and head coach Jeff Pyle announced Wednesday that rookie goaltender Jack Berry has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team for the 2021-22 season.
Berry, 25, has played one game this season in the Southern Professional Hockey League with the Peoria Rivermen. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder made 26 saves on 28 shots in a winning effort on Oct. 23.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what Jack can do with us at this level,” said James. “He’s had a strong start to this season in the SPHL, and he’ll be a solid addition to our group.”
The Holly, Michigan native turned pro last season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and posted a 2-4-2 record, 2.52 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage.
Berry previously played four seasons of NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Wisconsin. Through 67 games with the Badgers, Berry recorded a 21-27-4 record, 3.05 goals-against average, and a .893 save percentage. The goaltender was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and received the team’s Mark Johnson Rookie of the Year award as a freshman in 2016-17.
Berry and Chris Nell are now the two goaltenders on Atlanta’s roster. Goaltender Tyler Parks started the Gladiators’ previous game on Oct. 23 against the Orlando Solar Bears, but he has since been recalled to the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.
There are no prizes for guessing what will make the top of this list but over the years - and particularly during the pandemic - there have been some surprise hits on Netflix that have grabbed the attention of millions of households. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.