DSC_4509.jpeg

The Atlanta Gladiators' Cody Sylvester (16) skates against the Norfolk Admirals.

 Taylor Trebotte/Atlanta Gladiators

The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL hockey team has signed veteran forward Cody Sylvester for the 2022-23 season.

Sylvester is the second player to agree to terms with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign, and the 2022-23 season will serve as his second with Atlanta.

