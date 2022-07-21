The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the ECHL hockey team has signed veteran forward Cody Sylvester for the 2022-23 season.
Sylvester is the second player to agree to terms with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign, and the 2022-23 season will serve as his second with Atlanta.
"Sylvester was a big leader for us last season, both on and off the ice," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "It's always a priority for us to sign players who help us win and who our fans love."
Sylvester, 29, led the Gladiators with 56 points (26G-30A) in 62 games last season. From Jan. 30 to Feb. 20, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward posted goals in seven straight games to tie for the longest goal streak in the ECHL in 2021-22.
"We're really happy to have Sly back," said Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle. "He's a great leader both on the ice and in the community. We couldn't have two better guys to take over the leadership phase of this team than Cody and Eric (Neiley). They're both class guys and true professionals."
The Kelowna, British Columbia native has been one of the league's leading goal-scorers for each of the last two seasons. Last year, Sylvester tied for 26th in ECHL tucks, and he tied for 8th in the 2020-21 season with the Wheeling Nailers.
"I'm really excited for another year with the Glads," said Sylvester. "We will build off the regular season that we had and have a better push for the Kelly Cup."
Sylvester spent six seasons playing overseas in Germany and Austria from 2014 to 2020. Three of those seasons were spent with Bad Nauheim EC in Germany's Deutschen Eishockey Liga 2.
Since first turning pro in the 2013-14 season with the Wheeling Nailers, Sylvester has skated in 446 professional games and recorded 356 points (157G-199A). 195 of those games and 163 of those points (82G-81A) have been split between Wheeling, the South Carolina Stingrays, and Atlanta in the ECHL.
Sylvester joins forward Eric Neiley as the first two players signed by the Gladiators for the 2022-23 season.
