The Atlanta Gladiators announced a pair of signings Monday to bolster different parts of the team.
Atlanta brought back defenseman Greg Campbell, a key player last season, and also signed forward Tommy Besinger for the 2020-2021 ECHL season. Besinger played last season in France.
“Greg was a big part of our winning streak at the end of last season,” said Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle. “He is a good, young defenseman that makes great decisions. He is calm with the puck and has excellent vision. He stepped in and played well at both ends of the ice. I am looking for a great year from Greg.”
Campbell is a 25-year-old defenseman from Oakville, Ontario. He played for the local Oakville Blades in the OJHL before embarking on a collegiate career at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. The defenseman tallied 43 points (8 goals, 35 assists) with the Dutchmen from 2015 to 2019.
Campbell made his professional debut with the Florida Everblades last season before being traded to the Allen Americans in December. He played in 21 games for the Americans before being traded again in February, this time to the Gladiators. Campbell played in 14 games for Atlanta to finish the season.
“(Atlanta) felt right at home with the coaching staff and the players on the team," Campbell said. "When I got here, we were on the verge of doing something special. With the core group of guys we have coming back and the new additions to the roster, I believe we will pick up right where we left off last year.”
Pyle described Besinger as a “hard working, two-way player that can score.”
Besinger is a 26-year-old forward from Boston, Mass. He played in 12 games for the Army Academy in 2015 before enrolling at Endicott College in the metro Boston area. The forward played in 71 total games for the Gulls from 2016 to 2019, netting 33 goals and adding 71 assists. Besinger played briefly in the SPHL, registering four games with the Evansville Thunderbolts in 2019.
Last season, Tommy suited up for Scorpions de Mulhouse in France’s Synerglace Ligue Magnus. He tallied an impressive 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 32 games played.
"I cannot wait to get to Atlanta and meet the team, fans, and organization," Besinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.