The Atlanta Gladiators announced Wednesday the signing of defenseman Grant Frederic and forward Jack Suter for the 2020-2021 ECHL season.
Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle has emphasized a desire for physical players on the blue line. He noted Frederic is a “big, hard-to-play-against, stay-at-home defenseman.”
Frederic is a 25-year-old defenseman from St. Louis, Missouri. He suited up in 118 games for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL before his college career commenced in 2016. He played in 72 games over a four-year college career at Miami (Ohio) University.
“I have only heard great things about Coach Pyle, the organization, the city, and the fans,” Frederic said.
There will be some chemistry between new signings from the first day, as Frederic mentioned playing “with Zach Yoder in juniors, so it will be fun to be reunited with him.” The two played together during the 2013-2014 season with the NAHL’s Janesville Jets.
Pyle continued on the theme of versatility when talking about Jack Suter.
“(Suter) is a smart, two-way player that is an extremely hard worker. Jack had a breakout year in college last season [4G, 16A in ’19-‘20] and is ready to make the step to pro,” Pyle said.
Suter is a 25-year-old forward that was born in Omaha, Nebraska. Like Frederic, he racked up experience in the USHL before college, playing in 98 games for the Sioux Falls Stampede. In 2016, Jack embarked on a four-year college career at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. In 124 games played for the Minutemen, he tallied 12 goals and 25 assists. During his junior year, Suter helped UMass defeat the University of Denver at the Frozen Four to advance to the NCAA National Championship Game against the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
“I cannot wait to contribute to the goals and future success of the organization,” Suter said.
“It is clear that the team’s vision of having two-way forwards and physical defensemen is taking shape” Atlanta team president Jerry James said. “Grant and Jack fit that mold, and I believe their youth and energy will translate onto the ice.”
