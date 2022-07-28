The Atlanta Gladiators announced Wednesday the team has signed forward Gabe Guertler for the 2022-23 season.
Guertler is the fourth player and the third forward to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.
"Gabe had an incredible rookie season last year with us," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "He proved that he's an impact player at this level, and we're looking forward to him taking the next step in his progression."
Guertler, 27, led all Gladiators rookies and ranked as Atlanta's third-leading scorer with 41 points (19G-22A) last season. The 5-foot-9, 192-pound forward will be entering his third professional season and his second with the club.
"We're really happy to have Guerts back," said Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle. "He has an enormous amount of potential and I think he will have a big year. He's skilled, tough, has good vision, and he skates well."
The Plantation, Fla., native was a thorn in the opposition's side all of last season. Along with his scoring production which ranked third on the team, Guertler also racked up 93 penalty minutes; the fourth most for Atlanta. He recorded a peculiar "Gordie Howe Hat Trick" on Oct. 29 against the Orlando Solar Bears when he tabbed his first ECHL goal, first ECHL assist, and first ECHL fight all in the same game.
In 2019-20, Guertler recorded 23 points (10G-13A) in 30 games with the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Guertler joins Tim Davison (D), Eric Neiley (F), and Cody Sylvester (F) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2022-23 season.
