Atlanta Gladiators announced Friday the re-signing of forwards Logan Nelson and Anthony Collins for the 2020-2021 ECHL season. Both are returning for their second year with the organization.
Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle was excited to bring back a player like Nelson, who embodies the team’s physical mentality.
“Logan is a big two-way player," Pyle said. "He’s a heavy body and in-your-face guy that can deliver big hits.”
Nelson is a 26-year-old forward from Rogers, Minn. He appeared in 179 games for the Victoria Royals in the WHL from 2011 to 2014 before breaking into the ECHL. He has suited up in 331 games in the ECHL with eight different teams. In his first year with Atlanta last season, he set a career-high mark in assists (29) and tied a career-high mark in points (41).
“I am really excited to get back to Atlanta and play another season for Jeff,” Nelson said.
Collins is a 30-year-old forward from Vancouver, British Columbia. He began his ECHL career in the South Division, playing for the South Carolina Stingrays for two seasons in 2013 and 2014. Anthony played for three other teams in the league before arriving in Atlanta last year, all of which included a stint with Nelson as a teammate. The pair have played together with the Quad City Mallards, Rapid City Rush, Indy Fuel, and now the Gladiators. Collins set a career-high mark in assists (11) and tied a career-high mark in points (14) during the 2019-2020 season.
“(Collins) proved he can be a force around the net with some timely goals in big moments,” Pyle said.
Like Nelson, Collins got experience with Atlanta last season.
“I am looking forward to returning to Atlanta this year,” Collins said. “Last season did not end like anyone planned, but I am ready to pick up where we left off and make a run. The ultimate goal is to bring a championship to Atlanta.”
