The Atlanta Gladiators announced Monday that the ECHL ice hockey team has signed defenseman Tim Davison for the 2022-23 season.
Davison is the third player and the first defenseman to sign with the Gladiators for the upcoming campaign.
"We're incredibly glad to have Tim back with us," said Gladiators president Jerry James. "He brings a lot of excitement from the back end and consistently gave us something to cheer about last season. We're looking for him to have another big year with us."
Davison, 28, served as Atlanta's lone representative in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic in Jacksonville this past January. The De Pere, Wisconsin native tied with teammate Derek Topatigh for the most points amongst Gladiators defensemen with 40 (7G-33A). Those 40 points marked a career high for Davison in his fourth professional season.
"Davison is a great two-way defenseman with strong offensive skills and reads," said Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle. "He had the best year of his career last year, and I would like to see him get some AHL time. He's a good teammate and leader."
Davison tied with Topatigh and Newfoundland Growlers defenseman Noel Hoffenmayer for 12th in points amongst ECHL defensemen last season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound blueliner tabbed eight multi-point games during the 2021-22 term.
"I'm happy to be back. Really enjoyed my time in Atlanta last year," said Davison. "Great fans, great teammates, and an awesome place to live. Looking to build off what we accomplished last season."
The defenseman originally turned pro in 2018 with the South Carolina Stingrays after a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA Division I). Aside from Atlanta, Davison has skated with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Indy Fuel, and South Carolina in the ECHL.
Davison joins Eric Neiley (F) and Cody Sylvester (F) as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2022-23 season.
