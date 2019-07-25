DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators signed defenseman Jake Flegel and forward Thomas Frazee, who have both played for the team previously. The signings were announced Thursday.
Flegel, after just one game in the SPHL with the Peoria Riverman, joined the Gladiators. The 27-year-old played 35 games with six points in Atlanta.
“He’s a big, hard-nosed defenseman that was a big part of our success and played most of the year against everyone’s first line and was a shutdown guy," head coach Jeff Pyle said. "Jake’s a penalty killer who accepted his role and did anything it would take to win. He was our highest plus player at plus-10 and when he got points, they were important ones that decided the outcome of games.
"A pressure player, great locker room guy and a great teammate."
Flegel spent the first three years of his pro career with SPHL Knoxville. He had 38 points in 115 games. The Ontario native also has played in the ECHL with Brampton and Cincinnati.
“We have a lot of players returning that know our coach’s structure and systems, so we will be comfortable with them and have good leadership," Flegel said. "I expect us to have a great start. We have more of a veteran team this year, so there will be more consistency on the ice. We’re in good standing to do the right things and make a good playoff push to win it all."
Frazee last played for the Gladiators at the start of the 2017-18 season and was traded to Norfolk. The 29-year-old was dealt to Allen from Norfolk and spent all of last season with the Americans.
“Frazee is a dynamic player that will help us enormously on the offensive side," Pyle said. "When he gets on a hot streak, he is as good a scorer as there is in the ECHL. He adds another big body to our team that can play the physical game as well.
"If I find the right guys to play him with and use him in the right spots, Frazee has the potential to have a huge year. With the new forwards we have coming in, we will have three good lines. He is extremely excited to be back, and we are excited to have him here."
None of Frazee's previous games with Atlanta were with Pyle as the head coach.
He joined the Gladiators in 2015-16 and put up 47 points in 71 games. The following year, Frazee scored a career high 19 goals, with 20 assists, totaling 39 points in 60 games in Atlanta and was loaned to AHL San Antonio at the end of the season.
The 6-foot-4 power forward has 15 points in 12 games when head coach Chuck Weber traded him.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to come back and play for the Gladiators," Frazee said. "It was great to see how well the team turned things around in the second half last season and I can’t wait to get back and push for a long and successful playoff run.
"A few years back I didn’t know if I wanted to keep playing, and guys like Andy Brandt and Derek Nesbitt really helped me enjoy the game again. The fans, city and organization are all first class and deserve a winning hockey team that will bring it every night."