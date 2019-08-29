The Atlanta Gladiators signed AHL-experienced defensemen Josh Thrower and Chris Forney, announcing the deals Thursday.
Forney is the younger brother of former Gladiator Mike Forney, who matriculated from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. The 24-year-old is entering just his second professional season.
In 135 collegiate games, Forney had 14 goals and 35 assists for 49 points.
After finishing his senior year for the River Hawks in 2017-18, Forney went straight to the AHL to play for the San Diego Gulls. Last season, the Thief River Falls, Minn., native returned to San Diego, but spent most of the season playing in the ECHL for the Tulsa Oilers. With Tulsa, he had 14 points in 40 games and saw 20 games of additional action for the Oilers in the playoffs.
“We were lucky to get Chris," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said. "Mike reached out to me and wanted Chris to come here. After the season we talked, and we are extremely happy to have him. He will have an opportunity to be in situations that will benefit his game.
"He is big, skates well, with a great shot and plays in all situations. A great kid that will see some AHL time."
Thrower , 23, is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound, right-handed defenseman from Squamish, British Columbia. In 309 WHL games with with Calgary, Tri-City, Vancouver and Moose Jaw, Thrower had 11 goals, 73 assists, for 84 points.
“I’m very excited to be joining the Gladiator organization," Thrower said. "I’ve heard from past and present players that it is a first-class place to live and play. The fans and facility are among the best in the league. I’ve been known for my physical and defensive style of play, but I am looking forward to having a bigger roll and bringing more offense to the table this year.
"I’ll bring a high compete level every night and be a great teammate both on and off the ice. Going to be a great run this year and I’m excited to help bring a Kelly Cup to Atlanta."
Thrower spent the last two years, his first two as a pro, with the Allen Americans and brings AHL experience with the Iowa Wild.
"Josh is a big, hard-nosed defenseman that skates well and brings us an element that we didn't have enough of last year," Pyle said. "I think he is ready to accept more of an offensive role and develop his game. I like his energy and I'm excited to have him join our team. He’s a good fit for us."