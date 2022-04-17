The Atlanta Gladiators announced dates for the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs following their 5-3 loss to the Florida Everblades on Saturday night.
The Gladiators will take on the third-seeded Jacksonville Icemen in a best-of-seven series, starting on Thursday, April 21 in Jacksonville at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The two teams will collide again the next night on Friday, April 22.
After a few days of rest, Games 3 and 4 will be held in Jacksonville on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28.
If necessary, the series heads to Atlanta for Game 5 on Sunday, May 1. Games 6 and 7 will follow on Monday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 4 at Gas South Arena if necessary.
Despite holding the higher seed, the Gladiators are forced to start on the road for the first four games of the series. Scheduling conflicts at Gas South Arena, which hosts Disney on Ice this week, prevent the Gladiators from playing any of the first four games of the series at home.
All games will start at 7 p.m. aside from Game 5, which doesn't have a start time determined yet.
Atlanta will hold the right to the last change in Game 3, along with Games 5-7.
