JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the Jacksonville Icemen in a 5-0 final at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Francois Brassard made 37 saves to shutout the Gladiators, who were eliminated from the postseason with a four-game sweep.

The Icemen led off the scoring in the middle of the first period when Ben Hawerchuck tapped in a pass from Craig Martin (13:20).

Jacksonville tacked on two more goals in the third period from Luke Lynch (6:13) and Craig Martin (10:40) and took a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta failed to generate any momentum in the third period and surrendered two more tallies to the Icemen from Christopher Brown (15:24) and Jacob Friend (17:24).

Chris Nell was solid in net for Atlanta despite a line of 18 saves on 22 shots.

